Ireland’s President submits nomination papers as he seeks second term

President Michael D. Higgins submitted his nomination papers for the 2018 Presidential election on Monday. The election nomination papers were submitted at the Custom House in Dublin under article 12.4.4 of the constitution. In keeping with precedent for the nomination of a sitting President, President Higgins’ nomination papers were submitted by his representative Art O’Leary, Secretary General to the President, who was accompanied by the President’s election agent, Conor Power, SC.

President Michael D Higgins will formally launch his re-election campaign on Wednesday Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

Mr Higgins will formally launch his reelection campaign in Dublin city centre on Wednesday September 26. Polls from a number of sources show Mr Higgins in a comfortable lead, but the 77-year-old says he looks forward to an active campaign. “Since entering office as President in 2011, I have been honoured to serve Ireland and its people. “I have dedicated myself to each aspect of the role from the constitutional responsibilities and representation of our nation at home and abroad, to those wider conversations and connections which I have, as President, been able to develop and deepen.

The President meets the King as he is greeted by Myles Kavanagh, The Kilkenny Elvis Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

“I have sought to honour the many strands of our history, while also articulating a vision of a real Republic where the rights, equality, creativity and the participation of all are valued, encouraged and celebrated. “At this important time for our nation I am once again offering to serve, and I am asking the people of Ireland to place their confidence in me.

“The President of Ireland must have experience, judgment, understanding and empathy, as well as a vision for our nation and its communities. “In the forthcoming campaign, I will outline my vision for Ireland’s future, and my proposals for further encouraging participation, promoting equality, and deepening Ireland’s relationships with our neighbours, near and far, in a challenging international environment. “I am very much looking forward to an active campaign, which I hope will be driven by ideas and values so that citizens can make an informed choice on October 26.”

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina Credit: Brian Lawless/PA