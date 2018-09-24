Irish sailor evacuated from Indian Ocean after being dismasted in storm

An Irish sailor has been evacuated from his vessel in the Indian Ocean after suffering difficulties during a storm.

Gregor McGuckin, 32, from Dublin had been almost 2,000 miles south west of Perth in western Australia, taking part in the Golden Globe Race, when he became dismasted.

After the dismasting he went to aid his injured Indian rival Abhilash Tomy.

The mast of Mr Tomy’s yacht Thuriya broke off when it was rolled in the same storm on Friday, and the yachtsman suffered what has been reported as a “severe back injury”.

The 39-year-old Indian navy commander was “incapacitated on his bunk inside his boat”, race organisers said.

In a statement issued on Monday morning, the Golden Globe Race said the French fisheries patrol vessel Osiris reached Mr Tomy’s yacht at 5.30am local time and her crew successfully transferred him to the ship.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Canberra reported that “Tomy is conscious, talking and on board the Osiris”, according to the statement.

They then moved to evacuate Mr McGuckin.