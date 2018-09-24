Japan space rovers send pictures back after first ever asteroid landing

Two Japanese mini space rovers have captured the moment they landed on the surface of an asteroid.

The Japan Space Exploration Agency, JAXA, launched the rovers on Hayabusa2, which they released from the craft on September 21.

The team behind the expedition faced a nervous two-day wait for Minerva-II1 rovers to send back information.

Minerva-II1 is the world’s first rover to land on the surface of an asteroid, according to JAXA.

It is also the first time for autonomous movement and picture capture on an asteroid surface.

The rovers move by "hopping" because the extremely weak gravity on the asteroid makes rolling difficult.