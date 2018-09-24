Jeremy Corbyn urged to show strong leadership on anti-Semitism as issue remains talking point at Labour conference

At a fringe event in Liverpool, ITV News spoke to members of Jewish Labour Movement, who said that strong leadership is required by Jeremy Corbyn for the party to be trusted by voters over anti-Semitism.

As the party gathers in Liverpool for its annual conference, the issue remains a talking point.

The issue dominated headlines over the summer recess as the party finally agreed to adopt an internationally recognised definition of anti-Semitism.

It was a tumultuous summer for the Labour Party as it was gripped by allegations of anti-Semitism.

Rabbi Laura Janner-Klausner said: "What we need the Labour leader to do is to admit and apologise that many incidents of anti-Semitism within certain sections of the Labour party have not been dealt with properly."

Wes Streeting, Labour MP for Ilford North says it is deplorable that some Labour figures have downplayed the issue.

Mr Streeting said: "When you dismiss or downplay anti-Semitism, you create the conditions that allow it to fester and you are directly complicit in that racism and as culpable as the racists themselves".

Ivor Caplin, chair of the Jewish Labour Movement, believes the party can overcome the issue and persuade the public to vote Labour - like they have before.

"This a bit like the 1990s, we had to prove to the British public that we could be trusted with the economy. Once we proved that, they were happy to vote for Labour. Now, we have to prove to the British public that we can deal with difficult decisions like anti-Semitism...so they can trust us to take the right decisions when we get into government."

Jeremy Corbyn has said anti-Semitism "is a scourge on any society" and that Labour has taken steps to address the issue.