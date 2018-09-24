Labour demands urgent action to help Grenfell Tower survivors

A total of 72 people died in the fire, which ripped through the west London tower block on June 14 last year.

The Labour frontbencher also questioned why nearly half the Grenfell survivors still have not got permanent new homes, why more than 400 tower blocks are “still cloaked in lethal Grenfell-style cladding” and why there was still no ban on combustible cladding.

Shadow housing secretary John Healey attacked the Prime Minister’s response in the 15 months since the fire, and suggested she would have acted quicker had it been her own home.

Theresa May has faced demands to stop “dragging” her Government’s feet over dealing with the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Mr Healey said to the PM: “If this was your home, would it really take this long to fix?

“If this was where your family slept each night, would you fail to act over 15 long months?

“Let’s send a message to Theresa May – stop dragging your Government’s feet and act, act to get all survivors a new home, bring all those culpable to book and put in place every measure needed to prevent this ever happening again.”

Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack, moving an emergency motion for debate, also said: “The Government is consulting on what should be done about this cladding – you don’t need to consult, you just need to take a decision to remove it.”

Mr Wrack also said: “This is an urgent matter, the Government needs to act, the Government needs to be held to account.

“Comrades, it’s 15 months on and talking to people in that community, they are appalled.

“There’s been no arrests, people still live in temporary accommodation, nothing serious has been done to address the issues raised by that fire and we have flammable cladding on 400-plus buildings.

“Let’s not allow the passage of time to diminish the significance and importance of this – which was indeed a crime against that community.”