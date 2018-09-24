Labour to vote on 'keeping all options on the table' including backing second Brexit vote

Labour members will vote on a Brexit motion stating the party should "support all options remaining on the table, including campaigning for a public vote" if it cannot force a general election.

Delegates agreed the wording of the motion, which will be put to a vote at the party's conference in Liverpool on Tuesday, after a marathon late-night meeting.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has previously resisted calls to back a second Brexit referendum, but has accepted he would be "bound" by any decision made at the conference.

On Monday, Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said a general election would be "the real People's Vote" on Brexit.

Mr McDonnell told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "My understanding of what the discussion, certainly within my party has been all about, is: respect the referendum but the deal that comes back, if it's not acceptable to Parliament, we should have a general election or keep the option of a People's Vote on the deal on the table.

"In that case it will be about whether you accept the deal or not or whether you send people back to negotiate a proper deal."