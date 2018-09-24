- ITV Report
-
Labour to vote on 'keeping all options on the table' including backing second Brexit vote
Labour members will vote on a Brexit motion stating the party should "support all options remaining on the table, including campaigning for a public vote" if it cannot force a general election.
Delegates agreed the wording of the motion, which will be put to a vote at the party's conference in Liverpool on Tuesday, after a marathon late-night meeting.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has previously resisted calls to back a second Brexit referendum, but has accepted he would be "bound" by any decision made at the conference.
On Monday, Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said a general election would be "the real People's Vote" on Brexit.
Mr McDonnell told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "My understanding of what the discussion, certainly within my party has been all about, is: respect the referendum but the deal that comes back, if it's not acceptable to Parliament, we should have a general election or keep the option of a People's Vote on the deal on the table.
"In that case it will be about whether you accept the deal or not or whether you send people back to negotiate a proper deal."
On Sunday, Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson confirmed to ITV News that Labour would back a second referendum on Brexit if members back it at the party's conference in Liverpool.
"Jeremy and I are keen that we have a proper debate on Brexit and of course we'll respect the decisions they make at the end of conference," Mr Watson said.
Asked by ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand if that meant the leadership would adopt a new stance if members back another public vote at conference, he said: "Of course we have to listen to our membership and it will be built into our policy positions going forward."
The leadership comments came as a poll found 86% of Labour members think voters should have the final say on Brexit.
Labour politicians joined thousands in a march through Liverpool on Sunday demanding a so-called People’s Vote.
And more than 100 constituency parties have submitted motions calling for the issue to be put to a vote.
Many activists believe that with Theresa May’s plans in disarray following the rejection of her Chequers proposals by EU leaders in Salzburg, the time is now right for Labour to throw its weight behind a fresh ballot.
A YouGov survey of more than 1,000 Labour members found 86% support a referendum on the outcome of Brexit talks, against just 8% who oppose it.