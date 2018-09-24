Labour ready to vote down Prime Minister’s Brexit plan, says Starmer

Labour is preparing to vote down Theresa May’s EU withdrawal deal in Parliament, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed. The move leaves the Prime Minister brutally exposed to a rebellion by restive Tory backbenchers, with fewer than a dozen able to fracture her fragile control of the Commons in the upcoming vote. Addressing Labour’s conference in Liverpool, Sir Keir will warn that Tory “division, chaos and failure” over Brexit is putting the country’s future prosperity at risk. “The party that once promised to fix the roof while the sun was shining now seems intent on burning the whole house down,” he will say. His warning comes as Labour delegates at a gathering which has been dominated by wrangling over Brexit prepare to vote on a compromise motion to keep the option of a second EU referendum “on the table”.

Campaigners for a so-called People’s Vote – who staged a march in Liverpool on the conference’s opening day – have welcomed the motion, which states that if Labour cannot force an early general election it will “support all options remaining on the table, including campaigning for a public vote”. But they voiced concern after shadow chancellor John McDonnell indicated that the leadership envisage any vote would be on the terms of a Brexit deal, with no option to remain in the EU. With a Commons vote expected in the next few months, Sir Keir is set to say that Labour will oppose any deal which fails the party’s six tests, including delivering the “exact same benefits” of single market and customs union membership. While stopping short of an absolute commitment to vote down Mrs May’s plans, he will tell delegates that it is highly unlikely any deal based on her Chequers blueprint could meet Labour’s tests. And he will pledge not to back a “blind Brexit”, under which MPs would be asked to approve the £40 billion withdrawal agreement without being given a clear outline of future relations with Europe. Sir Keir is expected to say: “Just when we need a strong government, what do we see from the Tories? Division, chaos and failure. “No credible plan for Brexit. No solution to prevent a hard border in Ireland. And no majority in Parliament for the Chequers proposals. “A Tory civil war that has gone on for years now threatens our future prosperity.” And he will issue a message to Mrs May: “If your party wants to tear itself apart, that’s fine, but you’re not taking our country with you.”

Organisers said around 5,000 people joined a march in Liverpool demanding a People’s Vote Credit: Peter Byrne/PA