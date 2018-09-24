Labour will end academy and free schools programmes, Angela Rayner says

Labour will scrap the free schools programme and end academisation, the shadow education secretary has announced, as she unveiled proposals to shake up the sector. Angela Rayner said she would allow academies to return to local authority control and vowed to put a stop to the “fat cat” salaries of some executives at large academy chains if her party came to power. She said Labour would “immediately” end the Tories’ academy and free schools programmes, saying they “neither improve standards nor empower staff or parents”. Instead, Ms Rayner pledged to bring all publicly funded schools back into the mainstream public sector, with a “common rulebook and under local democratic control”.

In a warmly-received address at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, the frontbencher also announced plans to introduce a new national Substitute Teacher Register to end the “spiralling cost” to schools of hiring supply teachers. Ms Rayner said: “At a time when our schools have to ask parents to give extra money for books and classroom essentials, it’s crazy we’re spending half a billion pounds a year just on agency fees. That money should be spent on teachers and the badly needed resources our children need to get a world class education, and under a Labour government it would. “Our straightforward, simple and proven policy will save hundreds of millions of pounds a year and help schools find the talented teachers they need. While the Tories obsess over damaging and unnecessary changes to the education system, Labour will keep on producing sensible policies that will save our schools money and give our kids a better education.”

She told delegates that Labour’s proposal to create a National Education Service was about both educating and empowering people. She said it would not only “reverse the cuts but tackle the inefficiency of the Tories’ school system and take power from corporations and hand it to communities”. “We’ll start by immediately ending the Tories’ academy and free schools programmes. They neither improve standards nor empower staff or parents. Instead, they’ve been shut out and cut out by Tory ministers in Whitehall.”

