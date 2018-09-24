Last-ditch talks in bid to avert Tube line strike

Last-ditch talks are being held in a bid to avert a strike on the London Underground line serving Heathrow airport.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on the Piccadilly Line are due to launch a 48-hour walk-out from noon on Wednesday and for five hours from 8.30pm on Friday.

The union says there has been a complete breakdown of industrial relations and Transport for London warned there will be little or no service if the strike goes ahead, including the Night Tube on Friday.

The two sides will meet at the conciliation service Acas on Monday.