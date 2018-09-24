Leading Polish bank opens Mayfair office in first overseas expansion

One of Poland’s largest banks has launched its first international office in London, with executives calling it a vote of confidence in the UK capital despite Brexit. Bank Pekao will serve corporate and investment banking customers from its new site in Mayfair, which officially opens on Monday. While the lender does have retail banking operations back in Poland, the bank decided to scrap plans for the same model in London, and has also parked proposals for a digital bank offering.

Michal Krupinski is chief executive of Bank Pekao Credit: PA

The company said it hopes to be a “partner of choice” for both Polish companies with international ambitions, as well as London-based private equity firms for which Poland has become an increasingly attractive market. The London office launch is a feather in the cap of chief executive Michal Krupinski – the former head of investment banking for Central and Eastern Europe at Bank of America Merrill Lynch – who took the reins at Bank Pekao in June 2017.

