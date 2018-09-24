Maldives opposition leader ousts incumbent president

The opposition leader in the Maldives has won the country’s general election, according to provisional results from the Maldives Election Commission.

Mr Solih claimed victory over President Abdulla Yameen in Male, the capital of the tropical island chain in the Indian Ocean.

President Yameen has not conceded the race. Spokesman Hussain Shihab says he is awaiting a briefing by top Yameen administration officials before making a statement.