Man found injured in street ‘may have been hit by vehicle’

A man found seriously injured in a North Lanarkshire street had wounds consistent with having been assaulted and struck by a vehicle, according to police.

Officers were called to Caledonian Avenue in Bellshill at around 12.45am on Monday and discovered the 26-year-old.

He was taken to Monklands Hospital by ambulance where he is said to be in a stable condition.

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses.