Marilyn Monroe’s Ford Thunderbird set for auction

A classic car formerly owned by Marilyn Monroe is to be auctioned in Los Angeles.

The late actress bought the black Ford Thunderbird in 1955 and media reports from the time say she drove in it with playwright Arthur Miller to their wedding in 1956, according to Julien’s Auctions, which is selling the car.

It is expected to fetch between £190,000 and £380,000 when it is auctioned on November 17, Julien’s Auctions says.

Darren Julien, president of Julien’s Auctions, said: “This wonderful black Ford Thunderbird is not only part of the automotive history but comes with an aura of glamour, romance and tragedy of a true Hollywood legend.