May urged to grasp ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ Canada style deal

Theresa May has been urged to grasp a “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” Canada style trade deal with the European Union by leading Tory Brexiteers. The call came from Jacob Rees-Mogg at the launch event for a new Brexit blueprint by the free market Institute of Economic Affairs think tank (IEA). The charity is calling on ministers to seek a “basic” free trade agreement for goods and pursue “regulatory freedom and trade independence”.

Mr Rees-Mogg, who leads the powerful Tory backbench European Research Group (ERG), said: “So much of what hear about these negotiations has been about managing decline, has been about how you have the least bad Brexit, this is about how you can have a fantastic Brexit that sets us up for the next generation and ensures our prosperity. “This has been offered to us by the Commission, they have offered us the best trade deal they have ever done with any country ever in the world, so if you want to call it Canada plus, or super Canada or supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Canada, that is what is being aimed and its being offered.” Mr Rees-Mogg also hit out at those seeking a second referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU, he said: “I’m afraid the Remainers who want another referendum hold democracy in contempt, they lost and they should grow up.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg MP arrives at the launch of the Institute of Economic Affairs Brexit research paper, in central London Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

The IEA’s launch, which was also attended by former Brexit secretary David Davis, saw proposals for a “Plan A+” deal with the EU which would see full reciprocal market access, no tariffs in goods including agriculture and maximum recognition of regulatory standards. Mr Davis, just hours before Mrs May was due to meet Cabinet colleagues to discuss the Government’s Brexit policy, said it was time to “reset negotiations”.

He said: “We’re currently, bluntly, in a cul-de-sac, I’m afraid Salzburg was all too predictable. “Now what we need to do is to use the original commitments made back on March 7 by both Tusk and Barnier to go for an advanced free trade agreement.” He later added: “My last instruction, virtually, to my department was draft the legal text for the free trade plus arrangement so that you’ve got it to work from. “If you’ve got that to work from the time spinning, time wasting activity of the European Commission which we’ve seen lots of over the last two years fail.” Former Northern Ireland secretary Theresa Villiers, who was also on the panel at the IEA launch, said that she believed proposals put forward by the ERG on the Irish border issue “can unlock negotiations”. The ERG proposals, released earlier this month, set out that the border issue could be solved using electronic customs declarations, “trusted trader” status for big business and exemptions for small businesses.

Brexit Credit: Left to right) David Davis MP, Jacob Rees-Mogg MP and Theresa Villiers MP attend the launch of the Institute of Economic Affairs latest Brexit research paper, in central London.

Ms Villiers, speaking in support of those proposals, said: “The Irish border has been the blockage which has caused progress towards a proper exit free trade agreement to stall, this is the key reason behind the proposal ion the Chequers plan. “So, if we can find a way to maintain the drive through border we have on the island of Ireland, but within the context of a trade deal, we can unlock the negotiations and put them back on track to a Canada plus type arrangement.”

POLITICS Brexit Credit: PA Graphics