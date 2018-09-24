Michael Gove calls for third of world’s oceans to be protected

Almost a third of the world’s oceans should be protected by 2030, Environment Secretary Michael Gove has urged. The UK Government is backing calls to treble internationally-agreed targets to protect sea life and habitats by the end of the next decade, as countries meet at the UN General Assembly in New York to discuss ocean conservation. Less than 10% of the world’s seas are currently designated as marine protected areas (MPAs), which can conserve sea life and habitats from damaging activities such as mining and destructive fishing. Countries have agreed a target of designating a tenth of the seas and coastlines as protected areas globally by 2020, under the UN’s Convention of Biological Diversity.

Michael Gove is calling for a target to protect 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030 Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

At a meeting in Egypt in November, negotiations begin on a new target, and the UK Government is backing calls by campaigners including endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh for 30% of the oceans to be protected by 2030. Campaigners warn the oceans and their wildlife are under increasing threat from problems such as climate change, plastic pollution and overfishing. Mr Gove said: “Protection of our oceans is a global challenge which requires global action. “The UK has already safeguarded vast swathes of precious marine habitats, but we must go further. “Only by working together can we protect our shared home and ensure our marine life continues to be a source of awe and wonder for future generations.” Mr Pugh recently completed a 328-mile (528 km) swim along the length of the English Channel, calling for more ambitious ocean protection targets that would see 30% of the oceans fully protected by 2030. He said “the pain of my 49 days’ swim has quickly disappeared” in light of the announcement the UK Government was backing the plan.

