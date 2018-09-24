Minister Byrne ‘couldn’t continue’ if she votes against housing minister

Minister Catherine Byrne “couldn’t continue” in Government if she votes against the Housing Minister in a Dail no-confidence motion on Tuesday, the Taoiseach has warned.

Leo Varadkar said the Government had to act collectively but he has not spoken to Ms Bryne about the vote yet.

The motion targeting minister Eoghan Murphy has been tabled by Sinn Fein after months of debate about homelessness and a Government response which campaigners believe is inadequate.

Mr Varadkar told RTE: “We’re a Government, you know, we’re collective.

“We make decisions together and if a minister doesn’t have confidence in another minister and votes that way, then obviously they couldn’t continue – but like I say she hasn’t had this conversation with me yet.”

Mr Murphy said last July he was designating the site of a former council flats complex in Dublin for a pioneering not-for-profit rental scheme.