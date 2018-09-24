Ministers consider inviting Germany’s president to Cenotaph for WW1 centenary

Ministers are considering whether to invite a German head of state to the Cenotaph for remembrance commemorations.

Talks are under way to invite Germany’s president Frank-Walter Steinmeie to join veterans and royalty for the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War in London.

The information came to light after an aide was photographed entering Downing Street with a memo which outlined concerns that the invite could result in a negative reaction from veterans.

The memo, from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), read: “I am aware advice has previously been submitted to No 10 and a view taken that, on balance, German involvement should be focused to the Westminster Abbey service, given the Cenotaph is about remembering those affected by all wars/conflicts rather than just WW1.

“I would welcome a fresh look at this, especially an assessment of the potential concerns from veterans associations and the risk of negative Press coverage.”