Morgan Stanley to issue Brexit update to clients this week

Morgan Stanley will update investment banking clients on its Brexit plans this week, as the Wall Street giant prepares to transfer business from London to bulked up offices in Frankfurt, Paris and Dublin.

A memo seen by the Press Association – entitled Morgan Stanley Client Engagement Brexit Update – invites recipients to join a call on Thursday September 27.

The US bank is putting forward a managing director of its global capital markets division, a member of its sales and trading team, as well a member of its legal and compliance, to lead the session.

“Dear Client, As part of our preparation for Brexit, we are pleased to invite you to a call explaining Morgan Stanley’s Brexit approach,” the memo reads.

It is likely to shed more light on how it is positioning itself for the EU divorce.

The Press Association understands that clients expect to start putting together paperwork by November that would enable them to do business with Morgan Stanley’s EU entities once Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019.

The bank follows in the footsteps of Japanese lender Nomura, which started contacting clients to transfer business from London to Germany in August so that it was “fully prepared in the event of a ‘Hard Brexit’”.