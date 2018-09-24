Nelson Mandela statue unveiled at UN

UN leaders have honoured Nelson Mandela as a statue of the late South African leader was unveiled at its headquarters. “Nelson Mandela embodied the highest values of the United Nations – peace, forgiveness, compassion and human dignity,” UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said. This year marks the centenary of Mr Mandela’s birth, and the UN is declaring 2019-2028 as the Nelson Mandela Decade of Peace. A peace summit was scheduled in honour of the prisoner-turned-president as the UN General Assembly’s annual meeting of world leaders began.

UN General Assembly president Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces addresses the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit Credit: Richard Drew/AP

Imprisoned in South Africa for 27 years, Mr Mandela became the international face of the struggle to end the country’s apartheid system of white minority rule over the majority black population. Four years after he walked out of jail in 1990, he became the country’s first black president in its first multi-racial elections. Over the ensuing decades, he became a Nobel peace laureate and global statesman. “Few people in the history of our world have left such an incredible mark on humanity,” UN General Assembly president Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces said. Dignitaries and members of Mr Mandela’s family, including his widow Graca Michel, gathered as a cloth was pulled off a life-size sculpture of a smiling Mr Mandela, his hands outstretched.

