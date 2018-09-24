New accuser emerges as Senate hearing set for Kavanaugh

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a hearing on Thursday for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, a woman who says he sexually assaulted her as a teenager, as a claim of sexual misconduct emerged from another woman.

The New Yorker magazine reported on Sunday night that Senate Democrats were investigating a second woman’s accusation of sexual misconduct by Mr Kavanaugh dating to the 1983-84 academic year, Mr Kavanaugh’s first at Yale University.

The New Yorker said 53-year-old Deborah Ramirez described the incident in an interview after being contacted by the magazine.

Ms Ramirez recalled that Mr Kavanaugh exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, the magazine reported.

In a statement provided by the White House, Mr Kavanaugh said the event “did not happen” and that the allegation was “a smear, plain and simple”.

A White House spokeswoman added in a second statement that the allegation was “designed to tear down a good man”.

The magazine reported that Ms Ramirez was reluctant at first to speak publicly “partly because her memories contained gaps because she had been drinking at the time of the alleged incident”.

She also acknowledged reluctance “to characterise Kavanaugh’s role in the alleged incident with certainty”.

The magazine reports that after “six days of carefully assessing her memories and consulting with her attorney, Ramirez said that she felt confident enough of her recollections” to recall the incident.