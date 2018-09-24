New Debenhams CEO optimistic about store's future

The chief executive of Debenhams says he believes the company will succeed despite concerns about its future.

The company is preparing to open a new department store in Watford which has been formatted for the digital age.

Sergio Bucher told ITV News that he believes trading on the high street has become "more challenging" but he has the "winning formula" to revive Debenhams fortunes.

Debenhams has 166 stores in the UK. Bucher insists "only a handful" are loss-making.

Debenhams is negotiating with its landlords to reduce its rent and to give up retail space it no longer needs.