O’Doherty fails to secure enough county councils to contest presidential race

Journalist Gemma O’Doherty has failed to secure the required number of county councils to contest the presidential race. The former Irish Independent reporter secured her first nomination on Monday from Laois County Council, but failed to get a nomination from Cork County Council after the majority of members voted against supporting her.

Her name was the only one to be put before councillors at the council’s fortnightly meeting. Independent councillor Diarmaid O Cadhla proposed Ms O’Doherty’s nomination and told colleagues that regardless of whether they agreed with her views, it was vital that the electorate had a wide choice of candidates. He urged any councillors thinking of voting against her to instead abstain, because the county council had not nominated a candidate to date and should do so.

Five councillors voted for Ms O’Doherty with 28 against and six abstentions. Galway County Council unanimously endorsed the candidacy of Senator Joan Freeman, meaning Ms O’Doherty had run out of opportunities with councils as only two were left to vote on Monday.

