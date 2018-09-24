Petition demands law changes to ensure TV debates at elections

A petition demanding changes to electoral law to force political party leaders to take part in televised general election debates has gone live on the parliamentary website.

The petition, begun by Sky News, calls for the creation of an Independent Debates Commission to take decision-making on the issue out of the politicians’ and broadcasters’ hands and ensure TV debates become a regular fixture of UK elections.

The campaign won the immediate support of shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who said no party leader should be “frightened” of the TV showdowns.

Live televised debates were first seen in the 2010 general election, when Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Nick Clegg went head to head three times during the campaign.