Police called after pair assaulted in Glasgow street

Cars were forced to stop as a man and a woman were assaulted in the middle of the road in Glasgow.

Police said the friends were walking along Alexandra Parade near to Meadowpark Street in Dennistoun at around 5.20pm on Sunday when they were approached by two men.

Words were exchanged between the two groups before the suspects began punching and kicking the 57-year-old man, forcing several vehicles to stop.

They then turned on the woman, aged 46, when she intervened, before making off towards Meadowpark Street.