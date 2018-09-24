Police deliver baby in street following speedy labour

Weihong Yu was in Kentish Town Road in Camden, when she suddenly went into Labour just before 9.30pm.

Police in London responded to an emergency of a different kind on Sunday night when they delivered a baby in the street.

Due to the speed of the delivery, there was not enough time for an ambulance to arrive on time, and just five minutes after Metropolitan Police officers arrived on the scene, a baby girl was born, beating the ambulance by one minute.

Inspector Jason Stewart of Camden Police praised his officers who are "ready for anything".

He continued: "It's great that they were able to use their first aid, medical and people skills for such a happy occasion and help a woman giving birth."