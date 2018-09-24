Police Scotland calls for £3m IT upgrade to prevent ‘failings’

Police Scotland wants an IT upgrade of nearly £3 million as a deputy chief constable warned the current “failings” are “unsustainable”.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said the “economically inefficient” service is detrimental to the public.

She made the comments ahead of Police Scotland’s outline business case for £298 million of investment over nine years being put before the Scottish Police Authority at a board meeting on Thursday.

In the submission, the force highlights many of the IT systems are out of date, not joined up and cannot be upgraded.

Officers routinely attend calls with little or no information on how dangerous the situation is to them or the public, or the circumstances and needs of the victim.

Paper notebooks are used to record information and crimes, meaning time is lost as officers head to their stations to type this information into several different systems – which can lead to victims having to make repeated statements.

Officers cannot share or receive timely information from partner agencies which could help crime victims or vulnerable people.