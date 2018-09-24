Primary school evacuated after huge sinkhole appears

A primary school has been evacuated after a suspected mine collapse caused major sinkholes to appear at a nearby sports field in Co Monaghan. An urgent message was issued to parents to collect their children from Drumgossatt National School near Carrickmacross after the sinkholes appeared overnight.

Drummond Mine in County Monaghan Credit: Niall Carson/PA

It is understood the large sinkholes were caused by the collapse of the old Gypsum Mine. Photographs of the scene show major damage caused to grounds and building of Magheracloone Gaelic Football Club. In a statement, Gardai said: “Gardai are at the scene of an incident at Macheracloon, Co Monaghan. “The Kings Court to Carrickmacross road R179 is currently closed and diversions are in place. A local school has been evacuated as a precaution.”

