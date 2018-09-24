Public warned not to approach goat-antelope following zoo escape

The public are being warned not to approach an animal that has escaped from a zoo in Devon.

The West Caucasian tur, which is a type of mountain-dwelling goat-antelope, ran off from Paignton Zoo and is believed to be in nearby woods.

Devon and Cornwall Police warned the public not to approach the “horned beast” as it could be a danger to the public if startled.

Paignton Zoo said the young female escaped after becoming spooked while keepers were moving the zoo’s herd into their house.

It cleared a fence, left the quarry area and entered the dense woodland above Clennon Valley.