Review calls for improved management at Muckamore Abbey

Improvements are needed in leadership and management at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in Northern Ireland, an independent review concluded. The centre just outside Antrim town provides inpatient facilities for those with learning difficulties and mental health issues. An expert report was commissioned in September 2017, following reports of inappropriate behaviour and alleged physical abuse of patients by staff in two wards.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Reviewers raised concerns about the safeguarding of adults, provision of meaningful activities for patients and physical health care. The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, which commissioned the report, did not publish the draft document but confirmed it had suspended 13 members of staff. It said: “We want to place on record our sincere apologies to those patients and their families affected by staff behaviours which fell significantly below professional standards and were unacceptable.” On Monday senior Trust staff met with families to discuss the findings and draft recommendations of the report into safeguarding at the care facility. Ongoing investigations are being carried out by the PSNI and social workers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.