Richard Leonard: End ‘feudal’ land ownership in Scotland

Half of all land in Scotland is still owned by “feudal” private landowners, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has told conference. Describing the matter as “unfinished business”, the Central Scotland MSP pledged “land justice” to end the situation where 432 private landowners still own half of all privately owned land in Scotland. Mr Leonard also said a Labour government would give more state aid to Scottish businesses instead of foreign-owned companies and called for the creation of a “federal Britain”. Giving his first address to the party’s UK conference, he said: “Labour has unfinished business on land reform.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Labour abolished feudalism in the first term of the Scottish Parliament but 20 years later we are still living with feudal ownership. “And with ownership comes power. “We need land justice because our Earth is a common treasury. “We need land ownership in Scotland for the many, not the few.” Mr Leonard said he wanted more support for home-grown business, after the crisis with marine energy company BiFab, which left communities facing ruin as hundreds of workers were threatened with redundancy earlier this year. He said reform of state aid for business, known as regional selective assistance (RSA), would prevent foreign-owned companies continuing to benefit from nearly twice as much RSA than Scottish companies.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“We will overhaul RSA and reform public procurement to support local industries and home-grown businesses,” he said. “This will mean never again do we see factories and fabrication yards standing idle, whilst offshore wind farms in UK inshore waters paid for by public money and energy user levies are built in factories and yards overseas.” Mr Leonard also called for constitutional reform and the creation of a “federal Britain”. He said: “A federal Britain, with greater powers for the Scottish Parliament, is the radical solution that I want to see. “We need new powers to reflect the new realities of Brexit, which is why there is a Labour guarantee that devolved powers returning from the European Union will be transferred to the devolved governments and that we will enter a new era of co-determination in a new era of democratic politics. “Our task is to reinvigorate politics, it is to build up our movement for democracy and socialism.”

Jeremy Corbyn said his party would “decide at the time” whether to hold another independence poll Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA