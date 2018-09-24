Russia to send newer missile defence systems to Syria after fatal plane incident

Russia will supply the Syrian government with more modern missile defence systems following last week’s downing of a Russian plane by Syria. The Russian military aircraft was downed by Syrian government missile defence systems, killing all 15 people on board, in a friendly fire incident which sent regional tensions over the war-torn country soaring. Russia laid the blame squarely on Israel, saying Israeli fighter jets had pushed the Russian plane into the line of Syria’s fire.

A computer simulation purports to show Israeli jets near to the Russian reconnaissance plane shown in red before it was accidentally shot down Credit: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP

Shortly before the downing, Israeli strikes had hit targets inside Syria, reportedly preventing an arms shipment going to the Iranian-backed militant Hezbollah group. Russia launched its campaign in Syria to support President Bashar Assad in 2015, and though the involvement turned the tide of war in favour of Syrian government forces, Moscow has since tried to play a careful balancing act, maintaining good ties both with Iran and Israel. For its part, Israel is wary of Iran’s growing influence in Syria, which is bringing its archenemy closer to its borders. Last week’s downing has put Russia’s relationship with Israel to the test. President Vladimir Putin initially struck a reconciliatory note, blaming the downing on a “chain of tragic, fatal circumstances”. But the Russian military came out on Sunday renewing the accusations against Israel. Russian officials said Syria’s outdated S-200 systems were not sophisticated enough to identify the Russian plane as a friendly one. Monday’s statement from Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia will send the S-300 missile defence systems to Syria within the next two weeks.

The Russian air defence system missile system Antey 2500, or S-300 VM Credit: Ivan Sekretarev/AP