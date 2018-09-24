Scientists reveal plan to target particles that cause Alzheimer’s disease

Scientists say they have found a groundbreaking way to target the toxic particles that cause Alzheimer’s disease.

Academics at the University of Cambridge and at Lund University in Sweden have devised a strategy to go after particles that destroy healthy brain cells, leading to hope that new drugs could be developed to treat dementia.

Professor Michele Vendruscolo, one of the scientists who led the research, hailed it as a “world first”.

The research was carried out by an international team of scientists that also included Professor Sir Christopher Dobson, Master of St John’s College, University of Cambridge, at the Centre for Misfolding Diseases (CMD) which was co-founded by Sir Christopher.