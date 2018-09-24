Scottish Labour official should drop NEC role after anti-Catholic remark – SNP

The SNP has said Andy Kerr should not continue as chairman of Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) following his anti-Catholic comment.

Mr Kerr was speaking from the stage at Labour’s national conference in Liverpool when he invited a question from a female delegate.

He then appeared to mock her for crossing herself, saying: “Did you cross yourself, there? In that case, I might not.”

Mr Kerr, a deputy general secretary of the Communication Workers Union, later apologised and said the remark was intended to be “light-hearted” but was “ill-judged and wrong”.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard condemned his party colleague’s comment.