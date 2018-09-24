Shopkeeper assaulted and robbed in ‘targeted attack’

Robbers assaulted a shopkeeper before making off with his takings in what police believe was a targeted attack.

The 61-year-old had parked his van in Gower Street, near to Maxwell Drive, in the south side of Glasgow when he was attacked on Saturday.

Police said he was collecting an item from the side door of the van when two men approached him from behind.

A struggle took place and he was struck repeatedly on the face and body before being knocked to the ground.