Sinn Fein candidate calls on President Higgins to join in election debates

Presidential candidate Liadh Ni Riada has called on President Michael D Higgins to participate in debates during the election campaign. Ms Ni Riada said a debate was necessary amongst the candidates. The Sinn Fein candidate made the comments as she handed in her nomination papers at Dublin’s Custom House on Monday, officially kick-starting her campaign.

MEP Liadh Ni Riada Credit: Tom Honan/PA

She was joined by party leader Mary Lou McDonald and finance spokesman Pearse Doherty as she made her way to register her papers. “It is only right that people need to hear what the candidates have to say and lay out their vision for a new Ireland,” Ms Ni Riada said. The Sinn Fein MEP is one of six candidates in the running for the highest office in the State. President Higgins, who has launched a bid for a second term in office, has not confirmed whether he will take part in any debates in the run up to polling day.

