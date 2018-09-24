Star Wars producer Gary Kurtz dies aged 78

Gary Kurtz, a film producer who worked on the first two Star Wars films, has died aged 78, according to his family. Mr Kurtz, who has been described as a “beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, colleague and mentor” by his family, died from cancer in north London on Sunday. He also worked on hit films including American Graffiti and The Dark Crystal.

The American-born former marine produced Star Wars films A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back with director George Lucas. “Gary was passionate about telling stories that shared the humanity of characters in entertaining ways for audiences around the world,” his family said in a statement. Mr Kurtz was “a magnificent man, who will be hugely missed,” they added. ILM Visual Effects, a company founded by George Lucas in 1975 to create special effects for Star Wars, tweeted saying their “thoughts are with the friends and family” of the producer. “Gary Kurtz was a key collaborator of George Lucas and a supremely talented storyteller,” the tweet added.

