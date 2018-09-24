Thousands could be infected by contaminated blood scandal, inquiry hears

Chairman of the inquiry, retired judge, Sir Brian Langstaff, addressed the hundreds of people who attended the start of the Infected Blood Inquiry in London on Monday.

A public probe will consider the treatment of thousands of people in the 1970s and 1980s who were given blood products infected with hepatitis viruses and HIV, and the impact this has had.

Tens of thousands of Britons could be infected as a result of the contaminated blood scandal, the former judge leading an inquiry has suggested.

“It is a truly sobering thought that if some of the claims are well-founded – and it is for this inquiry to find out if they are – there may yet be many thousands more who do not feel well, but have not yet been told that the reason for this is that they suffer from Hepatitis C,” he said.

Sir Brian said it is estimated that the number of infected could go far beyond 25,000 adding that there is a “real chance that these estimates may prove right”.

He added: “A sobering thought that the consequences of what was done then may be continuing to cause death even now.”

Victim Michelle Tolley spoke as the probe into the deaths of more than 2,400 people who were infected with HIV and Hepatitis C as a result of the scandal began.

“Anyone who may be responsible… they need to be held accountable and prosecuted if needs be – I strongly believe that,” the mother-of-four from Norfolk told the Press Association.

“People need to know that this tragedy happened,” she said. “This is the worst tragedy in the history of the NHS and it must never ever happen again, absolutely never.”

The 53-year-old was infected following a blood transfusion after the birth of her child in 1987 and another transfusion in 1991 – she eventually found out in 2015 that she had Hepatitis C.

Describing how she wakes up every day feeling as though she is “waiting to die”, she said she thought seeing the start of the inquiry would be a day that would never come, and worries she might not see it end.

Feeling “very positive” about the inquiry and that prosecutions could be achieved, she added: “I have great, great faith that they will leave no stone unturned.”

Sir Brian told those gathered that people will be at the heart of the inquiry, as well as ensuring it is properly funded, and independent of the Government.

He also revealed that the inquiry will be UK-wide and will not confine itself to London – with the aim to conduct hearings all over the country to enable more affected people to come in person.

And with allegations of a cover-up, which he said will be investigated, Sir Brian stressed that the probe will be as “open and transparent as it is legally possible to be”.

According to the terms of reference, which were published in July, the inquiry will consider “whether there have been attempts to conceal details of what happened” through the destruction of documents or withholding of information.

It will also consider if those attempts were deliberate and if “there has been a lack of openness or candour” in the response of the Government, NHS bodies and other officials to those affected.