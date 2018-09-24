Tory MSP cleared of sexual harassment

A Scottish Conservative MSP has been cleared of sexual harassment following a party disciplinary hearing.

Miles Briggs faced accusations he made persistent unwanted advances to a female worker from another party at a parliamentary social event.

Following the February event, the woman formally lodged a complaint with the Conservatives in July.

After an investigation and disciplinary hearing took place in Edinburgh on Monday which cleared Mr Briggs.

The Lothian MSP said the last two months had been a “living hell” for him.

“I have today been cleared by the disciplinary committee of the Scottish Conservatives following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment made against me,” he said.

“I welcome the chance today to speak publicly for the first time about these allegations.

“They have hung over me in private for the last two months. Now that they have been made public, I feel I can finally set the record straight.

“The allegations are completely false.”