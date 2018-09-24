Trump backs Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh amid fresh allegation

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Judge Brett Kavanaugh his Supreme Court nominee. Credit: AP

Donald Trump has staunchly defended his embattled Supreme Court nominee against a new allegation of sexual misconduct, calling the accusations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh "totally political". The US president spoke a day after a second allegation emerged against Mr Kavanaugh, a development which further imperilled his nomination to the Supreme Court. Mr Trump, at the United Nations for his second General Assembly meeting, called the allegations unfair and unsubstantiated, made by accusers who come "out of the woodwork". He also questioned the political motivations of the lawyers representing the women, saying "you should look into the lawyers doing the representation". On Mr Kavanaugh, Mr Trump stressed: "I am with him all the way."

President Donald Trump gestures with Judge Brett Kavanaugh his Supreme Court nominee. Credit: AP

The new accusation in a report from The New Yorker came just a few hours after negotiators had reached an agreement to hold an extraordinary public hearing on Thursday for Mr Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford. Ms Ford accuses Mr Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party when they were teenagers. He denies the accusation. Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway told CBS the accusations against Mr Kavanaugh sound like "a vast left-wing conspiracy", using rhetoric echoed in Hillary Clinton’s 1998 description of allegations that her husband, President Bill Clinton, had had affairs. Mr Trump is suggesting the timing of the New Yorker article is further evidence of what he has been saying privately for days: that the Democrats and media are conspiring to undermine his pick.

Brett Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations. Credit: AP