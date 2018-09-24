Two men held on suspicion of murder by police over missing student released without charge

The two men who have been released co-operated fully with the investigation and are no longer being treated as suspects, West Mercia Police said.

Thomas Jones, 18, was last seen in the early hours of September 19 close to the River Severn in Worcester and police are continuing to search the area.

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder by police searching for a missing university student have been released without charge.

Detective Inspector James Bayliss said: “The investigation into the disappearance of Thomas remains a priority and we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding Thomas’s disappearance.

“This remains a missing person inquiry.”

Hundreds of volunteers have helped in the search for the teenager, according to police.

He is thought to have crossed the Sabrina footbridge before walking on to the footpath along the top of the flood defences on Hylton Road towards Hallow just before 3.50am.

Mr Bayliss added: “We continue to search the area and I would reiterate that anyone with any information should contact the police as soon as possible.

“I would like to thank the public of Worcester for their support and concern, the community response has been exceptional.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.