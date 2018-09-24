US deputy attorney general Rosenstein ‘expecting to be fired’

US deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein is heading to the White House expecting to be fired following reports that he had made comments critical of President Donald Trump, a source said.

The development comes three days after news reports indicating that last year Mr Rosenstein had raised the idea of secretly recording Mr Trump and of invoking the constitution to have his cabinet remove him from office.

Any termination or resignation would have immediate implications for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible collaboration between Russia and the Trump campaign before the 2016 election.

Mr Rosenstein appointed Mr Mueller and oversees his investigation.

Solicitor general Noel Francisco, the highest-ranking Senate confirmed official below Mr Rosenstein in the Justice Department, would take control of the Mueller investigation.

The reports about Mr Rosenstein add to the turmoil in the administration, just six weeks before midterm elections with control of Congress at stake.

Mr Trump is in New York for a meeting of the UN General Assembly.