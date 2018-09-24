Prince William meets Namibia’s Vice President as part of conservation trip

The Duke of Cambridge has met Namibia’s vice president as part of a trip to the country to promote wildlife conservation.

William met Nangolo Mbumba in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, on Monday, and presented Mr Mbumba with an image of the Queen meeting the south-west African nation’s first president Sam Nujoma.

William, who is a patron of the Royal African Society (RAS), is using a seven-day visit to Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya to highlight issues around the illegal wildlife trade.