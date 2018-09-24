Man arrested on suspicion of murder as search for missing 18-year-old Thomas Jones continues

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder as police continue to investigate the disappearance of a teenager from Worcester.

Eighteen-year-old student Thomas Jones was last seen close to the River Severn at Worcester Racecourse in the early hours of Wednesday.

A 20-year-old man from Worcester was arrested on Sunday. West Mercia Police said Mr Jones's family have been made aware of the arrest.

Mr Jones is thought to have crossed the Sabrina footbridge before walking on to the footpath along the top of the flood defences on Hylton Road towards Hallow just before 3.50am, the force said.

Detective Inspector Mark Bellamy said: "I understand today's update may have an impact on the local community and there will be officers in the local area over the coming days to offer reassurance to local residents.

"Anyone who is concerned is encouraged to speak to a local officer on patrol or to call us."

The officer, who thanked the public for the "unprecedented" response to an appeal for information, said police had been working "around the clock to try and determine what happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning".

Members of the public have been asked to stay away from the search area where trained divers and officers are conducting a "full and thorough search".

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.