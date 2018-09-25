All you need to know about the Government’s no-deal Brexit papers

The Government has so far published 77 technical notices giving guidance on the impact of a no-deal exit from the European Union.

The documents, which have been published in batches on the gov.uk website since the end of August, cover a range of areas from roaming charges for mobile phones to delays in sperm donations arriving in the UK.

The key points from the papers announced so far are:

– The removal of an EU ban on credit and debit card surcharges is “likely” to increase the cost of shopping.

– UK citizens living in Europe face the possibility of losing access to their pension income and other financial services.

– Consumers would face another potential cost increase when online shopping, with parcels arriving in the UK no longer liable for Low Value Consignment Relief (LVCR) on VAT.

– Businesses exporting to Europe may have to “renegotiate commercial terms” to reflect customs and other tariff changes.

– The firms may also need to pay out for new software or hire “a customs broker, freight forwarder or logistics provider” to help them deal with new requirements.

– Companies exporting across the Irish border should “consider whether you will need advice from the Irish Government about preparations you need to make”.

– NHS patients may face delays accessing innovative treatments.

– Cigarette packet health warnings would change as the current images used are copyrighted to the EU.

– Organic food producers face a “cliff edge” of exporting to the EU only if certified by a body approved by the European Commission, with certification taking up to nine months after Brexit.

– The Government is planning to recruit an extra 9,000 staff into the civil service to deal with Brexit, in addition to 7,000 currently working on preparations.

– The Government will pay for British aid organisation programmes whose funding could be ended in the event of no deal.

– Free mobile phone data roaming in the EU “could no longer be guaranteed” – although Vodafone, Three, EE and O2, which cover more than 85% of mobile subscribers, have said they have no current plans to change their approach and bring in new charges.

– UK firms working on the EU’s 10 billion euro Galileo satellite navigation system could be cut out of existing contracts as well as barred from seeking new ones.

– Holders of legal firearms face additional bureaucracy if they want to take them to EU countries, because the European Firearms Pass would no longer be available to UK citizens.

– People trying to conceive a child could be hit by delays to foreign sperm donations as Danish semen made up almost half of all non-British male reproductive material imported to the UK in 2017.

– British drivers might need International Driving Permits (IDP) if the EU does not agree to recognise UK licences.

– Producers of dozens of types of British traditional foods, from Cornish clotted cream to Welsh lamb, may be forced to apply for new protected status from the EU.

– Bus and coach services to European Union countries could be suspended as no deal would mean operators could no longer rely on automatic recognition by the EU of UK-issued community licences.

– Pet owners may face months of preparation before a trip to Europe as without agreement and the UK becomes an “unlisted” country and a health certificate would be needed to prove pets are effectively vaccinated for rabies.

– Passengers could face flight disruption as airlines will have to obtain individual permissions to operate between the UK and the EU.