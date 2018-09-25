Arlene Foster defends special advisers at energy scheme inquiry

Arlene Foster has defended her party’s special advisers at a public inquiry into Northern Ireland’s botched green energy scheme.

The RHI Inquiry has heard claims from former DUP minister Jonathan Bell that he had a difficult relationship with some of the party’s special advisers (spads).

Mr Bell also claimed the DUP “camouflaged” how it appointed its special advisers.

Mrs Foster gave a robust defence of the spads on Tuesday during her evidence to the inquiry.

She said the DUP is no different to other political parties in how they appointed their spads.

“I don’t think we were any different at all, if you look at the Ulster Unionists, the SDLP, certainly Sinn Fein put people into posts from their backroom team, we were no different,” she told the inquiry.

“I will say this, all of the special advisers that the DUP appointed were people who had third-level education, and who had an ability to work within the system.

“I am not sure that that can be said about every other special adviser.”