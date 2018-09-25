Arlene Foster to give evidence to inquiry into botched green energy scheme

Arlene Foster will give evidence on Tuesday to a public inquiry into Northern Ireland’s botched green energy scheme.

Questions over the Democratic Unionists’ handling of the overspending Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) led to the collapse of political powersharing at Stormont early last year.

The DUP’s former coalition partners Sinn Fein have refused to retake their seats around the ministerial table and endless rounds of negotiations have not persuaded them.

Mrs Foster was enterprise minister when the flawed RHI scheme was being designed.