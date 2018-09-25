Avocado row ad cleared over complaints it trivialised domestic violence

An ad featuring a man angrily telling a woman they could afford a deposit on a house if she ate fewer avocados has been cleared following complaints it trivialised domestic violence.

The television ad for credit score app ClearScore in June showed the man taking an avocado seed out of a recycling box and, appearing to be shaking with rage, saying: “What’s this? We’re saving for a house deposit in London, not splashing the cash on avocado.”

Appearing frightened, the woman replied: “I know, but since using the ClearScore app I’ve been tracking all our finances in one place so, eating an avocado just made sense,” leading the man to calm down.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received 35 complaints the ad trivialised domestic violence and was likely to trigger negative emotions for those who had been victims.

ClearScore said the symbolism of the avocado was well reported in the media and commonly understood by the general public, and the ad played on the suggestion that millennials were unwilling to compromise on lifestyle for longer-term financial benefit.