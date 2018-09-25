Bodies of ‘murdered’ Briton and wife found in Thailand

The bodies of a missing British expatriate and his Thai wife have been found in northern Thailand.

The bodies of 64-year-old retired petroleum engineer Alan Hogg and 61-year-old Nhot Suddaen were discovered buried on their property in Phrae province, local police said.

Three suspects have reportedly been held over the alleged murder of the couple.

Police said they have confessed to being hired by Ms Nhot’s brother to kill them.

He has been arrested, with police saying he has admitted making the order over a family dispute.