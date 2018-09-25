Brother-in-law arrested over British expat’s alleged murder in Thailand

The brother-in-law of a British expatriate has been arrested over the couple’s alleged murder in Thailand.

Police commander for Phrae province said the bodies of 64-year-old retired petroleum engineer Alan Hogg, understood to be from Edinburgh, and his 61-year-old wife Nhot Suddaen were discovered on their property.

He said the killers were arrested after they stole the couple’s pick-up truck and then confessed to being hired by her brother to kill them.