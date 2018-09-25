Advertisement

Brother-in-law arrested over British expat’s alleged murder in Thailand

Thai officers stand by the area where the bodies of a murdered Briton and his Thai wife were found (Daily News via AP) Photo: AP/Press Association Images

The brother-in-law of a British expatriate has been arrested over the couple’s alleged murder in Thailand.

Police commander for Phrae province said the bodies of 64-year-old retired petroleum engineer Alan Hogg, understood to be from Edinburgh, and his 61-year-old wife Nhot Suddaen were discovered on their property.

He said the killers were arrested after they stole the couple’s pick-up truck and then confessed to being hired by her brother to kill them.

The bodies were discovered on the property of their home Credit: Daily News via AP

Police then arrested him, who they said admitted making the order over a family dispute.

The couple, who had been together for 30 years, were said to have been dead for about a week.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said: “Our staff are providing support to the family of a British couple who have died in Thailand and we are in contact with the local authorities.”