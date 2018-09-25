China official says talks impossible with ‘US holding knife’

China cannot hold talks with Washington on ending their trade dispute while the United States “holds a knife” to Beijing’s neck by imposing tariff hikes, a Chinese official said. The warning came after the Chinese government released a report that accused President Donald Trump of bullying other countries. It dampened hopes for progress toward a settlement of their war over Beijing’s technology policy.

A government officer distributes copies of a report on ‘the Facts and China’s Position on China-US Trade Friction’ Credit: Andy Wong/AP

President Trump went ahead on Monday with a tax hike on $200 billion (£152 billion) of Chinese imports. Beijing retaliated by imposing penalties on $60 billion (£46 billion) of US products. The conflict stems from US complaints that Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology. American officials say Chinese plans for state-led development of global competitors in robotics and other technologies violate its market-opening obligations and might erode US industrial leadership. Beijing is open to negotiations but whether they proceed is up to Washington, said a deputy commerce minister, Wang Shouwen. Mr Wang led the Chinese delegation to the last round of talks in Washington in August, which ended without progress. “Now that the United States has adopted such large-scale restrictive measures and holds a knife to another’s neck, how can negotiations proceed?” said Mr Wang at a news conference. “It would not be negotiations of equality.”

